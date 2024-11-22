Person suffers burns after reports of 'explosion' at Derbyshire house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters from Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire attended a house fire in Heanor.

Emergency services were called to a house fire on Park Street in Heanor at 15.46 pm on Thursday 21 November.

Derbyshire firefighters from Ilkeston, Alfreton and Ripley supported by Nottinghamshire crews from Eastwood attended the incident.

In a statement published online a spokesperson for Eastwood Fire Station said that the incident was reported to them as an explosion and on arrival crews found the house to be well alight.

The statement continues: “Crews initially found it tricky to get close to the incident due to parked cars but once in attendance they sent firefighters wearing breathing apparatus to search the property and extinguish the fire. Crews worked well together to bring the fire under control.

“The occupier suffered some burns during the fire and due to that the police are investigating the cause.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “One male casualty was out of the property upon arrival of fire crews.

“Final fire crews left the scene at 20.30 hours once all hot spots had been extinguished and left the incident in the care of Derbyshire police to maintain a cordon overnight.

“Firefighters from Heanor are expected to return to the scene this morning (Friday 22 November) for reinspection.”