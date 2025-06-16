Person dies after being hit by train in Derbyshire town – with police and paramedics called to scene
A person has sadly passed away after being hit by a train in a Derbyshire town – with paramedics pronouncing the individual dead at the scene.
British Transport Police (BTP) were called to an area of the rail line in Belper shortly after 11.15pm last night (Sunday, June 15), following reports of a casualty on the tracks – with East Midlands Railway confirming that an individual had been struck by a train.
A BTP spokesperson said: “Officers attended along with paramedics, but sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”