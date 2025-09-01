Pensioner taken to hospital after car crashes into building in Derbyshire town centre
A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a building in Derbyshire this afternoon.
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision along High Street, Dronfield – which took place at 1.20pm today (Monday, September 1).
A force spokesperson said that the incident involved a Ford Kuga, which had collided with a building.
They added: “The driver of the Ford, a woman in her 80s, has been taken to hospital to be checked over.”