Pensioner taken to hospital after car crashes into building in Derbyshire town centre

Published 1st Sep 2025, 15:36 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 16:52 BST
A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a building in Derbyshire this afternoon.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision along High Street, Dronfield – which took place at 1.20pm today (Monday, September 1).

A force spokesperson said that the incident involved a Ford Kuga, which had collided with a building.

They added: “The driver of the Ford, a woman in her 80s, has been taken to hospital to be checked over.”

