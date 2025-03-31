Peak District walkers suffering from hypothermia brought to safety by mountain rescue team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A group of walkers who were suffering from hypothermia were rescued in the Peak District – following an operation that took nearly seven hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

23: Callout 26 March 2025

The Kinder Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) were called by Derbyshire Police to provide assistance to a group of four walkers in the Kinder Low area on March 26.

A KMRT spokesperson said: “The group had been for a walk and become benighted, with one suffering a recurrence of a previous leg injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group of walkers were safely evacuated. Credit: KMRT

“On arrival at the casualty location Kinder 1 found the party all suffering from varying degrees of hypothermia. After initial assessments it was established that two of the party were going to require stretcher evacuation. Kinder 2 and 3 were already on the way to scene and Kinder 4,5 and 6 were also deployed to assist.

“With the casualties’ condition, darkness and the dropping temperature – and risk of the casualties’ condition worsening – we requested assistance from HMCG Rescue 912 to speed up the evacuation process. Once Rescue 912 arrived on scene the weather had changed significantly with visibility vastly reduced from when we asked for their assistance, so they were unable to land near the casualty location due to fog and had to land lower down the hill close to the Edale cross track.

“Two of the casualty party were packaged into our rescue stretchers and the remaining two supported by team members for the walk to the helicopter for evacuation. Unfortunately, Rescue 912 was unable remain on scene due to fuel restraints and had to depart. The evacuation strategy was then focused on utilising our team land rovers to transport the casualties to Hayfield, where they were assessed by an East Midlands Ambulance Service crew.

KMRT is staffed by volunteers who give their time free of charge and is funded entirely by public donations – you can donate to support their work here.