Peak District walker taken to hospital after suffering injury – with mountain rescue team called to scene

A woman was hospitalised after suffering an injury while hiking in the Peak District – with a mountain rescue team called to the scene of the incident.

At 11.11am on Monday, June 23, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an injured walker near Bakewell.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “A lady walking with friends in the Holme Bank area of Bakewell had an accident when her dog accidently caused her to fall, injuring her knee and rendering her unable to weight bear.

“Fortunately, we can drive from Bakewell up the old quarry tracks to the casualty site. After a primary survey, mild analgesia and splinting, we were able to convey the lady back down to a family members car for onward transport to a local A&E for further treatment – thus freeing up the ambulance for more serious incidents.

The injured walker was taken to hospital. Credit: EMRT

“We wish the lady well and we hope she is out walking again soon, along with the dog.”

The EMRT is a voluntary organisation funded entirely by public donations. You can donate to support the team’s work here.