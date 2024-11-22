Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield Royal Hospital is appealing to patients to avoid visiting the emergency department today unless in an ‘emergency or life-threatening condition’.

The hospital has issued an appeal online this morning asking the patients not to visit the ‘very busy’ Emergency Department unless absolutely necessary.

As of 9.30am today (Friday, November 22), the estimated waiting time to be seen at the emergency department was more than 11 hours.

Patients have been advised to consider using other health services before visiting the hospital.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Royal Hospital said: “Our services are very busy today and wait times in our Emergency Department today are significant.

“We prioritise patients by clinical need and ED may not be the best place for you to be if your condition is not an emergency or life-threatening. We are asking you to Think Which Service you need if you are poorly.

“By seeking other options for treatment you could be seen, treated and home within a couple of hours. ED is not always the best place to receive care for some conditions - and you could be seen quicker and feel better by accessing other health services.” Patients who need non-emergency support are advised to contact their local pharmacy, GP surgery, NHS 111 or Urgent Support Centres.

The full list of alternative health services available and advice wen to seek support from them can be found on a dedicated website.