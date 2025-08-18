Pair rescued after getting stuck in 60 metre deep Peak District cave

Cave rescuers brought two people to safety after they got stuck in a 60 metre deep chasm in the Peak District.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Derbyshire Cave Rescue Organisation (DCRO) were called on Saturday, August 16 to reports of two people who were unable to climb out of the Eldon Hole cave in the Peak District.

A DCRO spokesperson said: “The team were called out to assist a group of four adventurers who had descended the 60 metre deep Eldon Hole earlier in the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two had managed the climb out, but the other two were unable to climb out without assistance. “Volunteers from the team attended, with two cavers going underground with equipment, food and drink and the others setting up for a haul.

DCRO were called to the scene and brought two people to safety. Credit: DCRO

“The two trapped men were in good spirits, and were hauled smoothly up to the surface. Everyone was out of the cave by 3.00am.”

DCRO is a voluntary organisation and you can donate to support the team’s work here.