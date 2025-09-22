Overnight rescue operation sees couple brought to safety after getting stuck near popular Peak District beauty spot

A couple were rescued following a significant eight-hour operation – after getting stuck near a popular Peak District beauty spot.

The Kinder Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) were called to reports of a couple that had become stuck near Kinder Downfall – just after 9.00pm on Friday, September 19.

A team spokesperson said: “They were attempting to climb up to the Edge Path via the Square Chimney Exit scrambling route. One of the party had done this route multiple times before. Unfortunately, the recent rain had made the route significantly more slippery and difficult than on previous attempts. As night fell, they found themselves at the bottom of the chimney with no route out.

Kinder 1 deployed to the top of the chimney to make contact with the casualties, provide reassurance and assess the scene. It was clear that a full rope rescue was needed. Kinder 2 and Kinder 3 carried our rope rescue equipment from our vehicles at Edale Cross – a very significant physical effort over two hours. Whilst this was happening, Kinder 1 lowered warm clothes, a shelter, food, drink and helmets to the casualty party.

The couple were eventually brought to safety. Credit: KMRT

“We then rigged our rope rescue system. One team member was lowered down to the casualty party. In turn, each casualty was placed in a harness and raised to the edge path. There they were assessed – fortunately, they were not injured and were able to walk off.

“The team and casualty party walked along the Edge Path back to Edale Cross and our vehicles. After hanging all our equipment out to dry and repacking vehicles ready for the next call, we stood down at around 5.30am – after eight and a half hours.”

KMRT is staffed by volunteers who give their time free of charge and is funded entirely by public donations. You can donate to support the team’s work here.