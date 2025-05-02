Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A north Derbyshire dentists’ practice which treats NHS and private patients is aiming to expand to meet the demand for appointments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High Street Dental Clinic at 38 High Street, Staveley has applied for planning permission to change the use of 40 High Street which is a semi-detached house that the practice adjoins. Both properties are Grade II listed and have been extended at the rear.

The application, submitted on behalf of the clinic by Vasileios Orliaklis to Chesterfield Borough Council, states that the proposed expansion would create an additional six jobs, taking the total number of staff to 21 in full-time and part-time positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement in support of the application said: “No38 has been used as a dental clinic for many years, but now due to the shortage of NHS dental appointments is in need of expansion to meet patient demand.”

High Street Dental Clinic in Staveley wants to expand into the property next door at 40 High Street and has applied to Chesterfield Borough Council for change of use permission.

Under the proposal, two door openings would be created to connect the premises internally at ground floor and first floor levels for staff and patient circulation.

A temporary Portakabin accommodating two surgeries would be sited on the driveway of No. 38 during the construction period, subject to the approval of the borough council’s planning department