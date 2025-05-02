North Derbyshire dental clinic treating NHS and private patients plans to expand to meet demand for appointments
High Street Dental Clinic at 38 High Street, Staveley has applied for planning permission to change the use of 40 High Street which is a semi-detached house that the practice adjoins. Both properties are Grade II listed and have been extended at the rear.
The application, submitted on behalf of the clinic by Vasileios Orliaklis to Chesterfield Borough Council, states that the proposed expansion would create an additional six jobs, taking the total number of staff to 21 in full-time and part-time positions.
A statement in support of the application said: “No38 has been used as a dental clinic for many years, but now due to the shortage of NHS dental appointments is in need of expansion to meet patient demand.”
Under the proposal, two door openings would be created to connect the premises internally at ground floor and first floor levels for staff and patient circulation.
A temporary Portakabin accommodating two surgeries would be sited on the driveway of No. 38 during the construction period, subject to the approval of the borough council’s planning department
