Police have issued an update after an incident which saw Ashover Primary School implement lockdown procedures this morning.

Derbyshire police reassured Ashover residents after a man ‘acting suspiciously’ was seen in the village earlier today (Wednesday, December 11), leading to increased police presence in the area.

Parents of pupils attending Ashover Primary School said they had received message alerts that the school was advised to implement lockdown procedures this morning.

Following concerns raised by residents online, a spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Following speculation online in relation to the below incident – there is no identified risk to any individual, organisation, or business in the Ashover, or wider, area following the reports to us earlier today.

“Officers remain in the area undertaking enquiries in relation to the incident, as well as carrying out reassurance visits in the village.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were contacted at 8.30 am about reports of a man acting suspiciously in the Ashover area.

“Officers were sent to the area and remain in the village as they make further enquires in order to locate and speak to the man who had been seen.”

Derbyshire police have confirmed that as of 11.55 am enquiries were ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone who may saw a man in the Cripton Lane area at around 8.30am, walking towards Bath Lane, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 189-111224:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

More to follow.