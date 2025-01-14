National Grid responds as further 76 Derbyshire properties hit by power cut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

National Grid engineers are working to get the lights back on in Shirebrook ‘as speedily and safely as possible’.

76 properties in Shirebrook are affected by the power cut, which was reported to National Grid after 1 pm today, Tuesday, January 14.

A National Grid Electricity Distribution spokesperson said: "At 1.19pm this afternoon, a fault on our low voltage network caused an outage affecting 76 properties in Shirebrook.

“We understand it's frustrating when you lose power, and our engineers are working to get the lights back on as speedily and safely as possible. We estimate that power will be restored to all customers by 4.30pm this afternoon. We're sorry for the inconvenience caused today."

It comes after Derbyshire has seen a spike in power cut reports – with 58 properties left without electricity in Ripley this morning (January 14) and 42 properties in Birdholme, Chesterfield affected by a power cut for around 12 hours yesterday, Monday, January 13.