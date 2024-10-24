Mountain rescue team evacuate walker who suffered “serious injury” during fall in Peak District

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 24th Oct 2024, 10:54 BST
A walker who fell while hiking in the Peak District – suffering a “serious injury” – was evacuated to safety by a mountain rescue team.

Shortly after midday on Monday, October 21, the Glossop Mountain Rescue Team were called to reports of a fallen walker.

A team spokesperson said: “A walker had fallen in the Hern Stones area of Bleaklow and was unable to bear weight on their knee.

“The team arrived, assessed for a serious knee injury and packaged the casualty, using our vacuum splints, into our stretcher for a moorland carry to the roadside, where an ambulance took them for onward treatment.

The walker was brought to safety by mountain rescue volunteers. Credit: Glossop MRTThe walker was brought to safety by mountain rescue volunteers. Credit: Glossop MRT
The walker was brought to safety by mountain rescue volunteers. Credit: Glossop MRT

“We wish the casualty a speedy recovery. 16 team members were involved and the team were stood down 4.00pm.”

If you need mountain rescue remember to call 999 – police – mountain rescue. You can donate to support the team’s work here.

