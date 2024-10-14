Mountain rescue team called to popular Peak District beauty spot after person suffers “significant injury” during fall

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 14th Oct 2024, 12:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A person was brought to safety by mountain rescue volunteers after suffering a “significant injury” during a fall in the Peak District.

At 4.40pm on Sunday, October 13, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to help after an individual suffered a fall at Stanage.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “The team were called by our duty controller to assist with a boulderer at Stanage who had taken a fall from height – sustaining a significant leg injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Local team members were quickly on-scene along with doctors from the air ambulance service. Further team members attending helicopter training at a nearby glider club were close behind to provide further assistance.

The incident occurred at Stanage Edge in the Peak District. Photo © David Martin (cc-by-sa/2.0)The incident occurred at Stanage Edge in the Peak District. Photo © David Martin (cc-by-sa/2.0)
The incident occurred at Stanage Edge in the Peak District. Photo © David Martin (cc-by-sa/2.0)

“After the boulderer was given pain relief and their leg splinted with a vacuum split, they were then placed on a mountain rescue stretcher and conveyed back to a waiting ambulance for onward transport to hospital and further treatment.

READ THIS: Derbyshire dad locked “interfering” wife in house after stabbing her multiple times then drove away “leaving her to die”, court hears

If you need mountain rescue dial 999 and ask for ‘police – mountain rescue.’ You can donate to support EMRT’s work here.

Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice