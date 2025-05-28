Mountain rescue team called to incident at Peak District beauty spot – amid reports of casualty receiving CPR
At midday on Friday, May 23, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to respond to an incident on Mam Tor.
A team spokesperson said: “The initial details passed to us were that a casualty had collapsed and was receiving CPR. Further updates from bystanders at the scene were able to confirm that the casualty was conscious and breathing.
“As initial team members arrived at the RV, the casualty turned up, having recovered enough to be walked back to the road-head by some good samaritan medical professionals who were passing by on the hill.
“After assessment by remote rescue medical technicians and a team doctor, the casualty was transported to hospital by ambulance for onwards care and treatment.”
EMRT is run entirely by volunteers and relies on donations from members of the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.
