Mountain rescue team brought young walker to safety after suffering medical episode in the Peak District

A young walker was evacuated by a mountain rescue team and taken to hospital after suffering a medical episode in the Peak District.

At 2.15pm on Monday, June 16, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of a young person experiencing a medical episode near Losehill Farm in the Peak District.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “Team members arrived shortly after the ambulance crew, who were in attendance on the hill giving treatment to the young man.

“After stabilising the casualty, the team packaged him onto our stretcher for evacuation back to the ambulance, for conveyance to hospital and further treatment. Thank you to the owners of Losehill Farm for accommodating the team and vehicles.

EMRT is run entirely by volunteers and relies on donations from the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.