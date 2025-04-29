Mountain rescue team bring elderly woman to safety after suffering “severe” injury at popular Peak District tourist hotspot
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On Sunday, April 27, the Derby Mountain Rescue Team (DMRT) were called to Dovedale amid reports that an elderly woman had sustained an injury.
A DMRT spokesperson said: “The team were called out to Dovedale on the afternoon of April 27, to assist an 80-year-old female who had fallen and injured her leg.
“The lady was treated on scene by the team for a severe laceration to her lower leg and handed over at the stepping stones to a West Midlands Ambulance Service land ambulance for further treatment.”
DMRT is a voluntary organisation that relies on donations from members of the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.