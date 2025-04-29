Mountain rescue team bring elderly woman to safety after suffering “severe” injury at popular Peak District tourist hotspot

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 29th Apr 2025, 11:28 BST
A mountain rescue team were called to a popular Peak District tourist attraction after an elderly woman suffered a “severe” injury.

On Sunday, April 27, the Derby Mountain Rescue Team (DMRT) were called to Dovedale amid reports that an elderly woman had sustained an injury.

A DMRT spokesperson said: “The team were called out to Dovedale on the afternoon of April 27, to assist an 80-year-old female who had fallen and injured her leg.

“The lady was treated on scene by the team for a severe laceration to her lower leg and handed over at the stepping stones to a West Midlands Ambulance Service land ambulance for further treatment.”

DMRT is a voluntary organisation that relies on donations from members of the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.

