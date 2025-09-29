Mountain rescue team and paramedics attend scene of Derbyshire incident after teenager suffers medical episode

A teenager suffered a medical episode in a Derbyshire town – with paramedics and a mountain rescue team called to the scene of the incident.

The Derby Mountain Rescue Team (DMRT) were called to an incident at Black Rocks, Cromford – after a 19-year-old female suffered a medical episode on Saturday, September 27.

A DMRT spokesperson said: “The team assisted East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) with the lady's care and she was carried to safety on our team stretcher.

“She was then handed over to the care of the EMAS crew.”

DMRT is a voluntary organisation that relies on donations from members of the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.