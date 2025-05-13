Mountain rescue team and air ambulance called to scene of incident in Peak District – after walker falls into river
Shortly before 4.20pm on Sunday, May 11, the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team (BMRT) were called to reports of an injured walker in the Peak District.
A BMRT spokesperson said: “A family were enjoying a spring day walk in Chee Dale when one of the group slipped and fell over five metres into the River Wye.
“While the group called for assistance, other family members swam to help the casualty. On arrival at the casualty’s location, the team established a rope rescue system and lowered a team member, along with a paramedic from the air ambulance.
“The casualty was assessed at the challenging location, and initially we couldn’t rule out a spinal injury. The casualty was then carefully moved to safer ground, where a more thorough assessment could be carried out.
“Fortunately, a spinal injury was ruled out, and the casualty was able to walk back to the land ambulance with assistance from two team members.
“Due to the potential need for a difficult stretcher carry, support was requested from Edale Mountain Rescue. After both teams were stood down, they made their way home with time to enjoy the evening sunshine.
“We’d like to thank the family for their quick response and Derbyshire Police for helping to secure the scene.”
BMRT is run entirely by volunteers and relies on donations from the public – you can donate to support the team’s work here.