A mountain rescue team has rescued a group of walkers who got lost in the Peak District last night.

Kinder Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) were called to reports of a missing group of walkers, who were lost on Kinder at 10.45 pm last night (Tuesday, August 12).

The group, which included six children, had set off from Barber Booth approximately seven hours earlier and failed to return.

Mountain rescue volunteers had an idea of the group’s location from information received from Derbyshire police, however they were unable to contact the group directly and or use the PhoneFind technology.

Three hill parties were deployed on various routes to head towards the location provided by the police.

A spokesperson for KMRT said: “Kinder 1 located the casualties on the edge path. They had move from the location provide so thankfully we manage intercept them on their walk off, otherwise this could have turn into a very prolonged search and required assistance from the other PDMRO teams.”

The hikers were checked over by the team Remote Rescue Medical Technicians, who established there were six children in the group and one member of the casualty party had a minor lower leg injury but was able to continue.

Rescuers provided further assistance in walking the group to mountain rescue vehicles for a drive down to Hayfield to wait for their group drivers to be taken to Barber Booth to retrieve their own vehicles.

A spokesperson for KMRT added: “Team members finally made it to bed around 3:30, to be up ready for work this morning. Thankfully we have understanding employers.”

Kinder Mountain Rescue Team is staffed by volunteers who give their time free of charge and is funded entirely by public donations.

You can support KMRT by donating via their Just Giving page.