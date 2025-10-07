Mountain biker left in “extreme pain” after suffering several injuries during fall at popular Peak District beauty spot

A mountain biker suffered several injuries and was left in “extreme pain” after falling at a popular Peak District beauty spot.

The Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an injured mountain biker below Mam Tor Ridge – at 1.16pm on Friday, October 3.

A team spokesperson said: “As Storm Amy made her way across northern England, several mountain bikers below Mam Tor Ridge were experiencing their own storm when one of them took a tumble – causing some very painful injuries.

“Team members managed to drive part of the way to the casualty site, before having to revert to good old leg power to carry the kit the final steep and muddy section to the casualty.

The injured biker was brought to safety. Credit: Edale MRT

“One of our first priorities was to shelter the casualty from the weather with a bothy tent before assessing and treating the biker’s injuries. The casualty was found to be suffering from extreme pain from a possible shoulder dislocation, along with leg injuries.

“An East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic was also on scene and after pain relief was administered we could load him on to our stretcher for the journey back down to the Edale Road, ready to be handed over to the ambulance crew for transfer to hospital and further treatment.

“A very wet team then went to base to begin the process of drying, not only ourselves, but all the kit used. We wish the mountain biker well and we hope it didn't spoil the group’s day.”

The EMRT is voluntary organisation that relies on donations from members of the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.