Mountain biker airlifted to hospital after incident at popular Peak District beauty spot
Edale Mountain Rescue were called to reports of an incident involving a mountain biker at Wooler Knoll, Win Hill, near Ladybower Reservoir shortly after 1.30 pm on Good Friday, April 18.
A small group of mountain bikers called Derbyshire police for assistance after one of them sustained a fall.
Mountain Rescue Team and air ambulance attended the scene and the cyclist was air lifted to a hospital.
A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue said: “Helimed was tasked to assist due to the nature of the injury, they managed to land on scene just after team members arrival at the casualty site.
“The rider was given strong analgesia before stabilisation of the leg injury could take place.
"Once loaded onto our stretcher, he was carried out of the woodland and loaded onto the waiting air ambulance for a trip to the major trauma centre in Sheffield.
“We wish the rider well and hope he is back out on the hills in good time to enjoy the Peak District trails once more.”
