Mobile phone blamed for starting Derbyshire house fire which claimed life of pet dog

An investigation into a Derbyshire house fire has concluded the blaze probably started accidentally due to a mobile phone which had become damaged or overheated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters from Alfreton and Nottinghamshire’s Eastwood station were called to the house on Flamstead Avenue, In Loscoe, at 3:13pm on Sunday 16 March 2025.

Upon arrival, fire crews were met with a fire which had started in the living room area of the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property, rescuing two dogs and providing trauma care on scene. Sadly, one dog was later confirmed deceased.

Fire investigator, Watch Manager Steve Eaton, said: “This was a significant fire which caused extensive damage to the property and shows how devastating fires involving lithium batteries, like those in mobile phones, can be.

All persons were accounted for. The property was fitted with working smoke alarms which had activated.

Fire investigator, Watch Manager Steve Eaton, said: “This was a significant fire which caused extensive damage to the property and shows how devastating fires involving lithium batteries, like those in mobile phones, can be.

“These batteries are safe during normal use, but present a fire risk when over-charged, short-circuited, submerged in water or damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would therefore advise everyone to be aware of the potential fire risks associated and to follow our advice to ensure they are using products containing lithium batteries safely.”

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service would like to remind everyone of the following fire safety advice:

Protect batteries against being damaged by ensuring they aren’t crushed, punctured or immersed in water.

Avoid storing, using or charging batteries at very high or low temperatures.

Never cover chargers or charging devices.

Unplug devices after charging and use manufacturer-approved chargers.

Avoid charging on soft, flammable surfaces, like bedding.

If a battery shows signs of overheating, swelling or other forms of damage do not use the battery and dispose of it appropriately.

When charging devices such as laptops, phones, tablets and e-cigarettes, ensure they aren’t left unattended and never leave them plugged in and charging whilst asleep.

For more fire safety advice, visit www.derbys-fire.gov.uk