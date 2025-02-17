Missing person brought to safety after search operation in Derbyshire woods involving police and mountain rescue team

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 10:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A missing person was found and brought to safety after a joint operation involving police officers, the ambulance service and a mountain rescue team.

The Derby Mountain Rescue Team (DMRT) were called out in the early hours on Friday, February 14 – to assist Derbyshire Police with their search for a missing person.

A DMRT spokesperson said: “A phone location put them somewhere near Shining Cliff Woods, and they were located by the police. The missing person was extremely cold and required medical assistance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Due to the location and the casualty's condition, the team were asked to assist the police and East Midlands Ambulance Service with casualty extraction. They were treated on scene by the team and EMAS following our hypothermia protocols.

“The casualty was left in the care of EMAS, and the team returned home between 2.30am and 3.00am.”

Related topics:DerbyshireDerby Mountain Rescue TeamEast Midlands Ambulance Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice