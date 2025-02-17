Missing person brought to safety after search operation in Derbyshire woods involving police and mountain rescue team

A missing person was found and brought to safety after a joint operation involving police officers, the ambulance service and a mountain rescue team.

The Derby Mountain Rescue Team (DMRT) were called out in the early hours on Friday, February 14 – to assist Derbyshire Police with their search for a missing person.

A DMRT spokesperson said: “A phone location put them somewhere near Shining Cliff Woods, and they were located by the police. The missing person was extremely cold and required medical assistance.

“Due to the location and the casualty's condition, the team were asked to assist the police and East Midlands Ambulance Service with casualty extraction. They were treated on scene by the team and EMAS following our hypothermia protocols.

“The casualty was left in the care of EMAS, and the team returned home between 2.30am and 3.00am.”