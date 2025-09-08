Man taken to hospital after suffering heart attack while walking in the Peak District

A walker was taken to hospital after suffering a heart attack in the Peak District.

The Kinder Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) were called to reports that a walker had suffered a heart attack at Chinley – with their team responding to the incident at 10.50am on Saturday, September 6.

A KMRT spokesperson said: “A couple had been walking on the paths around Chinley. They were walking through some fields below Hayfield Road when the man started to suffer symptoms of a heart attack.

“An East Midlands Ambulance Service crew attended the scene and confirmed that he was having a heart attack, but he was now stable. They needed to transport him to hospital, but didn’t want him to walk in case this brought the symptoms on again.

The walker was transported to hospital. Credit: Kinder MRT

“We were asked to attend to help carry him on our stretcher to the ambulance. Fortunately, we were able to find a route through the fields to Adlers Farm. The ambulance was able to drive round to this location to allow us to carry out a handover.

We would like to thank the residents of Adlers Farm for their cooperation in allowing our vehicles to access the area.

KMRT is staffed by volunteers who give their time free of charge and is funded entirely by public donations. You can donate to support the team’s work here.