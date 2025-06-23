Man pronounced dead after police discover body in Derbyshire town

Derbyshire Police have issued a statement after a man’s body was discovered in Ilkeston.

A man was pronounced dead after his body was discovered by police in a Derbyshire town this morning.

Derbyshire Police were called to Manners Playing Field, off Summerfields Way South in Ilkeston, at about 6.50am today (Monday, June 23) – after concerns for a man’s welfare were reported.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers found the body of a man and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”