Derbyshire police say a man has been pronounced dead after an incident on the M1 motorway near Chesterfield.

At around 9.30pm yesterday evening Derbyshire Police received reports of a ‘concern for safety’ as a person was in the road between junctions 29A and 29 southbound of the M1.

Emergency services attended, and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Derbyshire Police statement said: “The man’s family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

The M1 between junctions 29 and 30 has now reopened following a closure yesterday evening.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

The incident led to the closure of the M1 overnight, with the motorway re-opening this morning.