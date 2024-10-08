Man in hospital with serious injuries after collision at Derbyshire recycling centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A household waste recycling centre near Darley Dale remains closed after a man was injured in an incident earlier today.

The incident happened around 12.20 pm today (Tuesday, October 8) when two vehicles collided at the household waste recycling centre at Northwood near Darley Dale, leaving a man seriously injured.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were called to reports that a man had been involved in a collision at a recycling centre in Darley Dale just after 12.20pm.

“The man suffered a serious injury to his leg after a collision between a Ford and a BMW. He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Northwood household waste recycling centre near Darley Dale remains closed until further notice.

“The recycling centre is currently closed as officers carry out enquiries into the circumstances of the collision.”

In a statement published on Facebook and X, a spokesperson for the Derbyshire County Council said: “Our household waste recycling centre at Northwood near Darley Dale is temporarily closed following an incident on site today. We'll post an update as soon as the site re-opens."