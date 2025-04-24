Man in his 70s in critical condition after house fire in Derbyshire
Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at Saffron Drive in Oakwood shortly before 11.30 pm last night (Wednesday, April 23).
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue, Derbyshire police and East Midlands Ambulance Service were in attendance at the scene.
On arrival, fire crews from Nottingham Road, Ascot Drive and Kingsway found a fire in the kitchen of a terraced property.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and ventilated the property to remove smoke.
“A 72-year-old male was rescued by crews and conveyed to hospital by paramedics. He’s currently in critical condition.
“Fire crews secured the property and left the scene at 00:20 hours this morning. A joint fire and police investigation is currently underway into the cause of the fire. There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”
