A man has died after emergency services were called to reports of a fire in a bungalow in Mickleover.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters from Kingsway, Nottingham Road and Ascot Drive were called to attend a house fire in a detached bungalow on Olton Road in Mickleover at 6.52 am this morning (Wednesday, July 30).

East Midlands Ambulance Service and Derbyshire Constabulary were also in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man in his 70s was rescued and firefighters handed him into the care of paramedics, but he was alter pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters were called to attend a house fire in a detached bungalow on Olton Road in Mickleover at 6.52 am this morning (Wednesday, July 30).

The man’s next of kin have been made aware and t are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.

The formal identification is due to take place and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

A joint police and fire investigation has been launched and there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service would like to extend the thoughts and sympathy of everyone in the Service to the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.”