Man dies in 'serious' house fire in Derbyshire - as investigation launched
Firefighters from Kingsway, Nottingham Road and Ascot Drive were called to attend a house fire in a detached bungalow on Olton Road in Mickleover at 6.52 am this morning (Wednesday, July 30).
East Midlands Ambulance Service and Derbyshire Constabulary were also in attendance.
A man in his 70s was rescued and firefighters handed him into the care of paramedics, but he was alter pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s next of kin have been made aware and t are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.
The formal identification is due to take place and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
A joint police and fire investigation has been launched and there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service would like to extend the thoughts and sympathy of everyone in the Service to the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.”
