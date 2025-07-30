Man dies in 'serious' house fire in Derbyshire - as investigation launched

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 30th Jul 2025, 15:03 BST
A man has died after emergency services were called to reports of a fire in a bungalow in Mickleover.

Firefighters from Kingsway, Nottingham Road and Ascot Drive were called to attend a house fire in a detached bungalow on Olton Road in Mickleover at 6.52 am this morning (Wednesday, July 30).

East Midlands Ambulance Service and Derbyshire Constabulary were also in attendance.

A man in his 70s was rescued and firefighters handed him into the care of paramedics, but he was alter pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters were called to attend a house fire in a detached bungalow on Olton Road in Mickleover at 6.52 am this morning (Wednesday, July 30).

The man’s next of kin have been made aware and t are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.

The formal identification is due to take place and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

A joint police and fire investigation has been launched and there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service would like to extend the thoughts and sympathy of everyone in the Service to the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.”

