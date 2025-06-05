Man dies at scene of blaze that saw fire crews from across county called to property in Derbyshire town

A man has sadly passed away at the scene of a blaze in Derbyshire – which saw five fire crews from across the county deployed to tackle the incident.

Emergency services were called to attend the detached property, on Heanor Road in Heanor, just before 5.00am on Wednesday, June 4.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters from Heanor, Ilkeston, Ripley, Alfreton and Ascot Drive, supported by an aerial ladder platform, attended the incident.

“Fire crews entered the property wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire. Fire crews discovered a man just outside the property and handed him into the care of paramedics. Sadly, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Fire crews were called to the scene of the blaze on Wednesday, June 4.Fire crews were called to the scene of the blaze on Wednesday, June 4.
“Formal identification is due to take place and a file is being prepared for the coroner. The man’s next of kin/emergency contact has been made aware.

“The thoughts and sympathy of everyone at Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service are with the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.

“A joint police and fire investigation has determined the most probable cause of the fire to be accidental due to the ignition of combustible materials (clothing) placed in close proximity to a heat source, in this case a boiler.”

