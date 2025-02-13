Man dies after fire crews called to 'serious' fire in Derbyshire

A man has died following a serious fire at a property in Spondon.

Emergency services were called to reports of a ‘serious’ flat fire at Rovings Drive, Spondon, just after 7.30am today (Thursday, February 13).

Fire crews from Ascot Drive, Kingsway and Nottingham Road Stations attended the scene.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus entered the flat and rescued the man, handing him into the care of paramedics.

Sadly a man in his thirties was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “His family are aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service would like to extend the thoughts and sympathy of everyone in the Service to the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.

“A joint police and fire investigation is currently underway. There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Firefighters and community safety officers will be in the Rovings Drive area later today and over the next couple of days to offer fire safety advice and reassurance to residents following the fire.