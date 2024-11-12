Officers investigating a fatal collision are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

The collision, involving a Nissan Micra and a Honda Civic, occurred on the A618 Rotherham Road, Barlborough, at around 7pm on Thursday, November 7.

The driver of the Micra, a man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries and died in hospital. The driver of the Honda Civic did not suffer any serious injuries.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, anyone who has dashcam footage and anyone who saw the black Nissan Micra in the area between 6.30 pm and 7 pm on November 7.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24*665709:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.