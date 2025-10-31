Man airlifted to hospital after suffering head injuries during fall at Peak District beauty spot popular with walkers

The injured man was airlifted to hospital for treatment. Credit: Glossop MRT

A man was airlifted to hospital with head injuries after suffering a fall at a popular Peak District beauty spot.

The Glossop Mountain Rescue Team (GMRT) were called to reports of an injured man at Torside Clough on Thursday, October 30 – who was airlifted to hospital for treatment following a fall.

A team spokesperson said: “We were called out to a gentleman who had fallen down a steep bank into Torside Clough and was reported to have head and leg injuries.

“Due to the location of the casualty, a Coastguard S92 helicopter and Kinder Mountain Rescue Team were called upon to assist the evacuation. Glossop team members arrived on scene first and carried out the initial assessment of the casualty, prior to the arrival of the S92 paramedic.

“Given the casualty's injuries, it was agreed that the best course of action was for him to be winched into the helicopter for onward transport to the hospital.

“The team would like to thank the casualty's friend for raising the alarm, and the three 16-year-olds who stopped to provide assistance to the casualty and helped guide us into his location. We would also like to thank the R912 crew of the Coastguard's helicopter and for the assistance provided by Kinder MRT. We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”

Glossop Mountain Rescue is a voluntary organisation that relies solely on donations from members of the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.