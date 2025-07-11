Major Derbyshire A-road closed following crash this afternoon – with drivers being warned of disruption and traffic
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that the A38 is closed northbound at Ripley following an accident this afternoon.
The incident has occurred between junction connecting the A38 to the A610 and Hartshay Hill, and the junction for the A61 Derby Road at Watchorn Island, Alfreton.
Drivers have been warned that traffic is queuing on the A38, with congestion building back to the A610 in both directions as motorists attempt to find alternative routes. Roads through Ripley are also congested following the incident.
