Kinder Scout: Walker brought to safety by mountain rescue team after suffering injury at popular Peak District beauty spot
On Saturday, June 21, the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) were called to reports of an injured walker near Kinder Scout in the Peak District.
A KMRT spokesperson said: “The team received a call for assistance from a lady who had slipped while walking near Pym Chair and Kinder Scout.
“She had rolled her ankle and heard it make a ‘snapping’ noise. It was now very swollen and she was unable to walk on it.
“We dispatched a fast party to get to her as soon as possible and followed this up with two further parties to carry the stretcher. She was given some pain relief and her ankle was splinted, before being stretchered off the hill.”
KMRT is staffed by volunteers who give their time free of charge and is funded entirely by public donations. You can donate to support the team’s work here.
