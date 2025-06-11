Investigation set to start as man taken to hospital after suspected explosion in Derbyshire house

An investigation into the cause of a suspected explosion which saw a man injured is due to start today.

Emergency services are currently in attendance at a scene of a suspected gas explosion which took place at a property in Eden Street in Derby after 7pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 10).

A man has been taken to the hospital following the incident and a road closure remains in place today (Wednesday, June 11) as emergency services are set to launch an investigation into the explosion.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “A joint police and fire service investigation into the cause of an explosion at a property in Derby is due to start today.

“We were called to the incident in Eden Street at 7.24pm on Tuesday 10 June. One man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. A dog with some injuries was also rescued from the property.

“An investigation into the cause of the explosion will be begin later today. Eden Street remains closed.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two fire engines, a command support vehicle and officers remain supported by police, building control officers, emergency planning officers and representatives from utilities.

"One dog with some injuries was rescued overnight by search teams and has been passed into veterinary care.

“The investigation into the cause of the explosion will begin later today as crews continue to work to make the area safe.”

Emergency services are working alongside Cadent, a gas distribution network, who were also called to attend the scene of the suspected explosion.

A spokesman for Cadent said: “We were called to attend an explosion in Eden Street, Alvaston, at 7:38pm last night (Tuesday 10 June).

“At the moment it is too early to speculate on the cause. We are currently working closely with the emergency services, but our priority is to make the area safe.”

Structural engineers are assessing two adjoining properties that have been evacuated, while emergency planning teams are supporting the evacuated occupants of these properties.

Eden Street will remain closed until further notice. London Road and Shardlow Road remained closed overnight but have now re-opened.