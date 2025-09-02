Investigation reveals cause of fire after lorry engulfed by flames on busy Chesterfield road

Emergency services were called to reports of a lorry on fire on Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield at 10.48 am on Thursday, August 28.

Witnesses reported seeing a large plume of smoke from miles away and a 'burning smell' could be noticed in town.

A road closure was in place for around seven hours and the road reopened at just before 6pm.

Now, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) has carried out a fire investigation, which found the most probable cause to be accidental.

A DFRS spokesperson said: “At 10:48 hours on Thursday 28 August, firefighters from Chesterfield and Matlock were called to an incident on Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield.

“On arrival, crews found one large HGV with a flatbed trailer on fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and damp down the area.

“No injuries have been reported. Fire crews left the scene at 12:14 hours and handed over to Derbyshire police.

“A fire investigation has found the most probable cause to be accidental.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We were called to reports of a lorry on fire on Chatsworth at 10.50am on August 28. Nobody was injured and the road reopened at just before 6pm."

