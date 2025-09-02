Investigation reveals cause of fire after lorry engulfed by flames on busy Chesterfield road

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 15:57 BST
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue service has issued an update following an investigation into a fire on Chatsworth Road.

Emergency services were called to reports of a lorry on fire on Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield at 10.48 am on Thursday, August 28.

Witnesses reported seeing a large plume of smoke from miles away and a 'burning smell' could be noticed in town.

A road closure was in place for around seven hours and the road reopened at just before 6pm.

Now, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) has carried out a fire investigation, which found the most probable cause to be accidental.

A DFRS spokesperson said: “At 10:48 hours on Thursday 28 August, firefighters from Chesterfield and Matlock were called to an incident on Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield.

“On arrival, crews found one large HGV with a flatbed trailer on fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and damp down the area.

“No injuries have been reported. Fire crews left the scene at 12:14 hours and handed over to Derbyshire police.

“A fire investigation has found the most probable cause to be accidental.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We were called to reports of a lorry on fire on Chatsworth at 10.50am on August 28. Nobody was injured and the road reopened at just before 6pm."

Fire crews were called to reports of a lorry on fire on Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield at 10.48 am on Thursday, August 28.

1. Lorry engulfed by flames in Chesterfield

Fire crews were called to reports of a lorry on fire on Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield at 10.48 am on Thursday, August 28. Photo: Nathan Kelly

Photo Sales
A large plume of smoke could be seen from a distance.

2. Lorry engulfed by flames in Chesterfield

A large plume of smoke could be seen from a distance. Photo: James Salt

Photo Sales
“A fire investigation has found the most probable cause of the fire to be accidental.

3. Lorry engulfed by flames in Chesterfield

“A fire investigation has found the most probable cause of the fire to be accidental. Photo: James Salt

Photo Sales
Related topics:Derbyshire Fire and Rescue ServiceChesterfieldEmergency servicesHGVDerbyshireMatlock
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice