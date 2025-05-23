Investigation reveals cause of car fire which left busy Derbyshire road closed
Emergency services were called to reports of a vehicle fire at Lower Stanton Road in Ilkeston shortly before 1pm yesterday (Thursday, May 22).
The road was closed in both directions between Union Road to Quarry Hill Road and drivers were urged to avoid the area.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Firefighters from Ilkeston were called to a car fire on Little Hallam Hill in Ilkeston at 12:44 hours on Thursday 22 May.
“Fire crew wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. Derbyshire Constabulary were also in attendance.
“The road was closed in both directions to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.
“A joint police and fire investigation determined the most likely cause of the fire to be accidental.”
