Investigation into blaze at derelict building in Derbyshire town finds that fire was started deliberately

By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Jul 2025, 15:05 BST
An investigation into a blaze at a derelict building has concluded that the fire was started deliberately – after fire crews from across Derbyshire were called to tackle the incident.

Emergency services were called to a fire at a derelict property on Dale Road, Matlock – at 5.07pm on Friday, July 4.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus used two main lines to extinguish the fire.

“Seven fire engines, two water carriers and one aerial ladder platform (ALP) were in attendance at the height of the fire. Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

“A joint police and fire investigation into the cause of the fire has determined the most likely cause to be the deliberate ignition of tree cuttings which spread to the building.

“Attending fire crews were from Wirksworth, Belper, Ashbourne, Staveley, Ascot Drive, Buxton, Dronfield and Matlock.”

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at a derelict building at Dale Road in Matlock.

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at a derelict building at Dale Road in Matlock.

The fire could be seen from several miles away due to its location, with witnesses reporting that smoke was visible across Matlock and Starkholmes.

The fire could be seen from several miles away due to its location, with witnesses reporting that smoke was visible across Matlock and Starkholmes.

