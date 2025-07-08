Investigation into blaze at derelict building in Derbyshire town finds that fire was started deliberately

Emergency services were called to a fire at a derelict property on Dale Road, Matlock – at 5.07pm on Friday, July 4.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus used two main lines to extinguish the fire.

“Seven fire engines, two water carriers and one aerial ladder platform (ALP) were in attendance at the height of the fire. Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

“A joint police and fire investigation into the cause of the fire has determined the most likely cause to be the deliberate ignition of tree cuttings which spread to the building.

“Attending fire crews were from Wirksworth, Belper, Ashbourne, Staveley, Ascot Drive, Buxton, Dronfield and Matlock.”

1 . Matlock fire Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at a derelict building at Dale Road in Matlock. (Credit: Steven Greenhough) Photo: Steven Greenhough Photo Sales