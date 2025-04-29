Injured walker taken to hospital after rescue from popular Peak District beauty spot
On Saturday, April 26, the Glossop Mountain Rescue Team (GMRT) were called to reports of an injured walker at Torside Clough in the Peak District.
A GMRT spokesperson said: “The team were called to a party of three in Torside Clough. One of the three had sustained a leg injury following a slip on steep ground. We were fortunate to have done a practice exercise in the same area in March and so knew the area relatively well.
“The rescue involved our twin rope system, which was used to bring the party out of the clough, one on a stretcher and the other two belayed in harnesses.
“Huge thanks to both Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team and Kinder Mountain Rescue Team who bolstered our numbers on the day for the lift out of Torside and the subsequent stretcher carry back to Glossop Low.
“An air ambulance from Barton was in attendance but was called to a higher category emergency where their skills were better utilised. After the carry back to Glossop Low and a short journey in our 4x4 ambulance, the injured gentleman was transferred to a waiting land ambulance and taken to hospital. We wish the casualty a full and speedy recovery.”
GMRT is a charity run by volunteers, which relies on donations from the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.
