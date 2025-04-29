Injured walker taken to hospital after rescue from popular Peak District beauty spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An injured walker was hospitalised after being brought to safety in the Peak District – following an operation involving several mountain rescue teams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, April 26, the Glossop Mountain Rescue Team (GMRT) were called to reports of an injured walker at Torside Clough in the Peak District.

A GMRT spokesperson said: “The team were called to a party of three in Torside Clough. One of the three had sustained a leg injury following a slip on steep ground. We were fortunate to have done a practice exercise in the same area in March and so knew the area relatively well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The rescue involved our twin rope system, which was used to bring the party out of the clough, one on a stretcher and the other two belayed in harnesses.

The injured walker was eventually transported to hospital. Credit: GMRT

“Huge thanks to both Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team and Kinder Mountain Rescue Team who bolstered our numbers on the day for the lift out of Torside and the subsequent stretcher carry back to Glossop Low.

“An air ambulance from Barton was in attendance but was called to a higher category emergency where their skills were better utilised. After the carry back to Glossop Low and a short journey in our 4x4 ambulance, the injured gentleman was transferred to a waiting land ambulance and taken to hospital. We wish the casualty a full and speedy recovery.”

GMRT is a charity run by volunteers, which relies on donations from the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.