Injured walker hospitalised after falling at popular beauty spot near Peak District village
The Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to attend an incident on Tuesday, August 19 – involving an injured walker at Cave Dale, Castleton
A team spokesperson said: “A walker tumbled and injured their ankle while walking with family.
“Along with the ambulance service, team members provided pain relief and splinting of the offending limb, before loading the casualty onto our stretcher for the relatively short journey back down to the awaiting ambulance in Castleton village.”
EMRT is a voluntary organisation that relies on donations from members of the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.