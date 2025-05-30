Injured walker brought to safety by mountain rescue team after Peak District incident

A mountain rescue team were called out to a Peak District beauty spot to bring an injured walker to safety – who was taken to hospital for treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 3.50pm on Thursday, May 29, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an injured walker at Grindsbrook.

A team spokesperson said: “We were called to assist a walker who had slipped whilst descending Grindsbrook and sustained an ankle injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite their best efforts to get down into Edale they were unable to do so and quite rightly called for assistance. Due to it being school half term and EMRT being potentially low on numbers, Buxton Mountain Rescue Team were asked to assist.

The injured walker was brought to safety and transported to hospital. Credit: EMRT

“The walker was assessed by a medic and the joint splinted before being stretchered down into Edale. From there they were driven to hospital by their walking partner.”

EMRT is run entirely by volunteers and relies on donations from members of the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.