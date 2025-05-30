Injured walker brought to safety by mountain rescue team after Peak District incident
At 3.50pm on Thursday, May 29, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an injured walker at Grindsbrook.
A team spokesperson said: “We were called to assist a walker who had slipped whilst descending Grindsbrook and sustained an ankle injury.
“Despite their best efforts to get down into Edale they were unable to do so and quite rightly called for assistance. Due to it being school half term and EMRT being potentially low on numbers, Buxton Mountain Rescue Team were asked to assist.
“The walker was assessed by a medic and the joint splinted before being stretchered down into Edale. From there they were driven to hospital by their walking partner.”
