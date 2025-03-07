Injured Peak District walker taken to hospital after being brought to safety by mountain rescue team

A walker was brought to safety by mountain rescue volunteers – being transported to hospital after suffering an injury in the Peak District.

Last weekend, two walkers were out enjoying the spring sunshine alongside the River Wye when one of them slipped on the extremely muddy path – injuring their ankle.

A Buxton Mountain Rescue Team spokesperson said: “A rapid response paramedic from the East Midlands Ambulance Service made their way to the casualty alongside one of our team members who lived in the locality.

“Just as other team members were starting to gather, a land ambulance arrived and the ambulance crew walked alongside team members from the road head to reach the casualty.

The injured walker was taken to hospital. Credit: Buxton MRT

“The paramedic provided pain relief to the casualty and the team splinted the injured ankle before assisting them onto the mountain rescue stretcher.

“They were then stretchered to the ambulance at the road side for the onward journey to hospital. We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”

The Buxton Mountain Rescue Team is staffed entirely by volunteers, and you can donate to support their work here.