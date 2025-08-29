An air ambulance was called to help an injured Peak District climber who was in ‘severe’ pain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edale Mountain Rescue Team received reports of an injured climber below rocks at North Burbage at 12.21 pm on Thursday, August 28.

One of the local doctors was first on scene and found the casualty amongst rocks and in severe pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mountain rescue volunteers arrived soon and a kit was deployed to the casualty site.

An air ambulance helicopter assisted Edale Mountain Rescue Team who were called to reports of an injured climber below rocks at North Burbage in the Peak District.

The climber was given very strong analgesia, but due to the pain score not going down, an Yorkshire air ambulance helicopter was called.

The patient was packaged on the stretcher and transferred across the moor to the awaiting air ambulance.

The climber was then flown to the trauma unit at Sheffield Northern General Hospital for further medical help.