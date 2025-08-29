Injured Peak District climber in ‘severe’ pain airlifted to hospital – after air ambulance called to incident at popular Peak District beauty spot
Edale Mountain Rescue Team received reports of an injured climber below rocks at North Burbage at 12.21 pm on Thursday, August 28.
One of the local doctors was first on scene and found the casualty amongst rocks and in severe pain.
Mountain rescue volunteers arrived soon and a kit was deployed to the casualty site.
The climber was given very strong analgesia, but due to the pain score not going down, an Yorkshire air ambulance helicopter was called.
The patient was packaged on the stretcher and transferred across the moor to the awaiting air ambulance.
The climber was then flown to the trauma unit at Sheffield Northern General Hospital for further medical help.