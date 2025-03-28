Injured climber taken to hospital after fall at popular Peak District beauty spot
The incident took place around 2.45 pm on Wednesday, March 26 when a group of climbers were out enjoying the fine weather on Froggatt Edge.
One of the group members took a fall sustaining lower leg injuries and Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called.
The team members were quickly on scene to assess and treat the climber for their injuries.
After the initial assessment, the climber was placed on a mountain rescue stretcher before being conveyed back to a waiting ambulance for onward transport to hospital and further treatment.
A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue Team said: “We wish the climber a speedy recovery and would also like to thank his friends for their assistance in evacuating the climber by carrying some of our equipment.”
Anyone who is in an emergency and in need of assistance from mountain rescue is asked to dial 999 and ask for ‘Police and Mountain Rescue’.
