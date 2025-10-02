Injured climber brought to safety after suffering fall at popular Peak District beauty spot

By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 12:52 BST
A climber was taken to hospital after suffering injuries during a fall at a Peak District beauty spot.

The Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an injured climber at Stanage Edge – responding to the incident at 1.09pm on Tuesday, September 30.

A team spokesperson said: “It was a return visit to Stanage for another climber who had taken a fall.

“They were given pain relief and treated for their injuries before being carried down to the road and passed into the care of the ambulance service.”

EMRT is a voluntary organisation that relies on donations from members of the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.

