Injured climber brought to safety after suffering fall at popular Peak District beauty spot
A climber was taken to hospital after suffering injuries during a fall at a Peak District beauty spot.
The Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an injured climber at Stanage Edge – responding to the incident at 1.09pm on Tuesday, September 30.
A team spokesperson said: “It was a return visit to Stanage for another climber who had taken a fall.
“They were given pain relief and treated for their injuries before being carried down to the road and passed into the care of the ambulance service.”
EMRT is a voluntary organisation that relies on donations from members of the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.