Helicopter called to assist injured walker at popular Peak District beauty spot

Edale and Buxton mountain rescue teams were called to an incident at the top of Grindsbrook at 1.38pm on Thursday, August 12.

A walker had taken a tumble sustaining a painful ankle injury, leaving them unable to weight bear.

An Edale Mountain Rescue team member was out running the Southern Edges and was able to be with the casualty within ten minutes. She was able to confirm the casualties position and provide immediate care.

As other team members made their way on to the hill a request was made for a Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter to assist.

When they arrived on scene further treatment was provided and the injured walker was prepared for transfer into the helicopter.

Additional team members were diverted to secure the landing site at the base within Breedons Cement Works.

The casualty was flown to base and passed into the care of the ambulance service for transfer to the Sheffield Northern General Hospital.

A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue said: “Thanks to Breedons and their staff for assistance alongside team members securing the a landing site. A great example of inter team and services operability all coming together for the same outcome.”

