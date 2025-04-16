Four-hour rescue operation sees walker carried from Peak District beauty spot and taken to hospital

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 09:27 BST
A walker was brought to safety and transported to hospital after a four-hour rescue operation in the Peak District – with an air ambulance being unable to land.

At 1.30pm on Saturday, April 12, the Glossop Mountain Rescue Team (GMRT) were called to assist an injured walker at Fairbrook in the Peak District.

A GMRT spokesperson said: “The walker had taken ‘one step too many’ (his words) and heard a horrible popping sound, suffering a lower leg injury.

“We arrived and splinted the injury. Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance were on route but unfortunately couldn’t find a safe space to land without sinking, so we began the longer carry off Fairbrook.

The walker was eventually brought to safety and taken to hospital. Credit: GMRTThe walker was eventually brought to safety and taken to hospital. Credit: GMRT
“Once at the bottom of Fairbrook we transferred him into his relatives car for onward hospital treatment. We wish the casualty a full and speedy recovery and hope they are soon able to get back out in the Peak District. The team stood down at 5.40pm.”

GMRT is run by volunteers and supported by charitable donations – and you can donate to help their work here.

