Flood warnings issued for Derbyshire - with floods expected in Chesterfield as residents urged to move pets and valuables to safety

Flooding warnings – which mean that flooding is expected – have been issued for a number of areas in Derbyshire, with residents being urged to move pets and valuables to safety

Flood warnings are in place in on the River Rother in Central Chesterfield and Tapton, the River Doe Lea in Staveley, the River Erewash at Ilkeston and Langley Mill and The River Amber at Ambergate

In Chesterfield, the EA said: “River levels are rising rapidly on the River Rother this morning, Monday 6th January 2025, due to persistent rainfall and melting of snow overnight. Areas most at risk include Central Chesterfield including Hawthorne Street, Hady Hill, Clayton Street, Hasland Road and Hollis Lane.

“Start acting on your flood plan if you have one. Move family, pets and cars to safety and turn off gas, electricity and water if it is safe to do so. Avoid using low-lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not drive through floodwater. We will continue to monitor the situation and will update this message as the situation changes.”

Flood warning area: Properties and businesses along Derby Road, Sherwood Street, Hawthorne Street, Buller Road, Bridge Street, Archdale Close, Spinner Croft, Herriot Drive, Spital Lane, Hasland Road and Dickinson Road. In Tapton, the flood warning area is for properties along Tapton Terrace and Brimington Road.

Areas most at risk at Ilkeston include Station Street and Furnace Road.

There are currently 40 flood warnings and a further 40 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible in place in the county