Firefighters to carry out inspection after major blaze at Derbyshire recycling centre
Firefighters are set to carry out an inspection this morning after a major blaze at a Derbyshire recycling centre.
Eight fire engines from Derbyshire and Staffordshire fire services were initially called out to deal with the fire at the recycling centre in Willshee Way, in Swadlincote
The incident was scaled back last night, with fire teams working overnight and a re-inspection due this morning.
Local residents have been advised to keep wndows and doors closed if they see or smell smoke.